Health Department Announces Several Possible COVID-19 Exposures: Wimpie’s Restaurant, Soddy Daisy; Super Carniceria Loa #7, Broad Street; and “Friendsgiving” At The Tomorrow Building

Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announced several possible COVID-19 exposures due to infectious persons working or attending the following locations/dates:

 

·       Wimpie’s Restaurant, 9826 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy last Monday and Wednesday (not Tuesday).

 

·       Super Carniceria Loa #7, 1500 Broad St.  Saturday, Nov.

7 through last Thursday (a total of 13 days).

 

·       “Friendsgiving” party in the commons area of Tomorrow Building, 818 Georgia Ave., (former Ross Hotel) (includes people not only with party but also others who might have been in the commons area) last Wednesday).

 

Each of these cases is separate and not the result of individuals going between these locations.

 

The Health Department recommends anyone present at these locations during these dates monitor for symptoms and, if symptoms do develop, get tested for COVID-19. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“Going to work sick or attending holiday parties is contributing to a large number of COVID cases right now. Please do not leave home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and limit your outings during this time of increased COVID-19 cases.”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, daily from 8:30 a.m.to 1 p.m.  Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.  

              


November 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, DANIEL LEE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BARON, VERNON DOUGLAS 3520 ROLLING ... (click for more)

Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we present the last edition of the Saturday Funnies before next Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebration, allow us to veer away from the opening riddle. Instead, here are five “ice-breakers” you can pop on the old lady – who you have never seen before in your life and have already forgotten her name! (Old ladies think this “corn” is funny) -- If the Pilgrims were alive today, what ... (click for more)

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)


