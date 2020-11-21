Health Department Announces Several Possible COVID-19 Exposures: Wimpie’s Restaurant, Soddy Daisy; Super Carniceria Loa #7, Broad Street; and “Friendsgiving” At The Tomorrow Building

The Hamilton County Health Department announced several possible COVID-19 exposures due to infectious persons working or attending the following locations/dates:

· Wimpie’s Restaurant, 9826 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy last Monday and Wednesday (not Tuesday).

· Super Carniceria Loa #7, 1500 Broad St. Saturday, Nov.

7 through last Thursday (a total of 13 days).

· “Friendsgiving” party in the commons area of Tomorrow Building, 818 Georgia Ave., (former Ross Hotel) (includes people not only with party but also others who might have been in the commons area) last Wednesday).

Each of these cases is separate and not the result of individuals going between these locations.

The Health Department recommends anyone present at these locations during these dates monitor for symptoms and, if symptoms do develop, get tested for COVID-19. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“Going to work sick or attending holiday parties is contributing to a large number of COVID cases right now. Please do not leave home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and limit your outings during this time of increased COVID-19 cases.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, daily from 8:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.