Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, KENNETH LABORT

3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BANKS, LAUREN LUV

3431 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BLAIR, VICTORIA B

6412 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

1618 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DALTON, HAVEN COLE

409 CORRELL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DAVIDSON, DERRICK ANTONIO

1513 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

EASTING, TRACY JEWAN

228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FISHER, BROCK NATHAN

3324 BIRCHWOOD STREET MUSKEGON, 49444

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN

907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

7930 CROMPTON STREET LUPTON CITY, 37353

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GASS, SABRINA JEAN

302 NORTHGATE MALL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED 2ND OFFENSE

---

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

1019 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044610

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GODWIN, DALE

3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GRIFFITH, ROBERT LEE

573 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT

---

HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK

77 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031516

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HELLER, CHRISTINE ARIEL

80 NEWNAN LAKES BLVD NEWNAN, 30263

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HUBBARD, DARIAN

4208 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HUBBARD, DAVID THOMAS

4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

IRELAND, DEVIN TANNER

5059 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161822

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON

SWANGER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

JONES, GERALD E

506 BLUEJAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JONES, SARRELL RENEA

1629 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LIVINGSTON, DANIEL JACK

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

LOCKLIN, KIMBERLY INEZ

5004 CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MCKEOWN, JOHN JASON

1810 OAKDALE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MERRITT, CHRISTOPHER M

9059 JAMAR CIR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MOORE, DEONTRE

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022770

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

OLDHAM, RALPH EDWARD

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

OLIVER, DOTTIE LEEANN

1105 MYNATT ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

PETERS, MICHAEL WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

RIDGE, MICHAEL STEPHEN

7012 GLEN COVE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ROMINGER, WAYNE D

1421 CLOVERDALE CIR Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE

7647 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

SHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN

6434 BROOKMEADE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

TOWNSEND, LEMANUEL DURAN

1612 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

---

USRY, GAVIN TYLER

202 HARRIS AVE STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WALDEN, TYLER JORDAN

241 MELROSE PL DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

WASHINGTON, DENNIS DANIEL

2102 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT

---

WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY

2604 OCOLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT