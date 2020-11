Tennessee Has 4,074 New COVID Cases, 35 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 149 New COVID Cases And 1 New Death

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 344,550 on Monday with 4,074 new cases. There have been 35 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,301, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 149 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total is 16,681.There was one more death from the virus in the county on Sunday, bringing the total to 135.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,307, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,239 active cases.Hamilton County has 137 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 17 suspected cases.Of those, 81 are county residents. There are 31 people in intensive care.The state currently has 2,091 people hospitalized from the virus, 29 more than on Sunday.There have been 296,592 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (86 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.308 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,142 cases, up 2; 5 deathsBradley County: 4,832 cases, up 64; 33 deathsGrundy County: 742 cases, up 8; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,039 cases, up 8; 17 deathsMeigs County: 461 cases, up 2; 12 deathsPolk County: 632 cases, up 3; 14 deathsRhea County: 1,571 cases, up 16; 30 deathsSequatchie County: 496 cases, up 7; 5 deaths