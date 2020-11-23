Catoosa County Library Suspends In-Person Visits Through Dec. 14

The Catoosa County Library will suspend in-person visits through Monday, Dec. 14 to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to offer virtual and curbside services.



During the suspension of in-person services the Catoosa County Library is offering these solutions:



• Curbside Service: Monday (Beginning Nov. 30) & Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-4 p.m.

• Public Wi-Fi: Visitors are welcome to access the library’s Wi-Fi from the parking lot and outdoor benches.

• Online Programs: Information about streaming story times and other online programs is available on the Catoosa County Library’s Facebook page and at www.catoosacountylibrary.org.

• No Fines: No library items currently checked out will be due back until after Dec. 14. Book drops outside the library remain available.

• Extended Holds: Items currently on hold for patrons will remain available until they can pick them up during curbside service hours or after Dec. 14.



“We will miss seeing our patrons during the next few weeks and we appreciate their understanding as we work together to help ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of visitors and employees,” said Catoosa County Library Director Sarah Holmes. “In the meantime, we encourage patrons to stay connected with us either online or through our curbside services.”