Hunter Arrested After Knife Attack In Front Of Community Kitchen

A man suspected of chasing people with a knife is facing criminal charges.

On Thursday, police responded to an aggravated assault on E. 11th Street. Police were notified of what had happened to the victims before they arrived to the scene. The two victims had been sitting in front of the Community Kitchen on that street, and an unknown male had approached them and asked about getting a box of food.

One of the victims told the man the box of food belonged to the victims, at which point the unidentified male called the victim a racist and pulled out a knife.

The man, later identified as Jim Hunter, 56, tried to stab them with the knife. After one of the victims threatened to call police, Hunter left the area.

A witness told police they observed a man matching what was seen on a surveillance camera. The witness also told police they saw the man chasing people with what appeared to be a knife. Hunter was identified, but it took until early Sunday morning for him to be arrested and booked. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault.