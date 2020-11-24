 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Graysville, Tn., Man Charged In Road Rage Incident In Which He Allegedly Pointed Gun, Ran Car Off Road, Punched Other Driver

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Brian Self
Brian Self

A man is facing multiple assault charges after he allegedly ran a car off the road and then punched the driver in a gas station parking lot.

Police responded to an assault call on Dayton Pike, and spoke with a victim and witness. The witness did not know the victim beforehand, but did see the incident. While on Highway 27 northbound, there is a section where the left-hand lane closes and cars in that lane need to merge right. The witness said a black Chevy Tahoe stayed in the left lane until the last possible moment. This forced both the witness and the victim to speed up to avoid a collision.

At this point, the witness told police the Tahoe began to tailgate the victim’s car.

When the victim moved over to another lane, the Tahoe then tailgated the witness’ car. The witness said the Tahoe eventually ran the victim’s car off the roadway and into the center median, causing damage to the front and back of their car.

The witness said they all pulled into the Dayton Pike Circle K, then a man later identified as Brian Self, 57, exited the Tahoe, walked over to the victim’s vehicle, punched the victim in the face, and then got back into the Tahoe and drove off north.

The victim corroborated the story, adding that he brake-checked Self’s Tahoe on Highway 27 in an attempt to stop Self’s tailgating. The victim said the Tahoe then sped right around and then in front of the victim, and began brake-checking back. When the victim went into an adjacent lane and tried to go around the Tahoe, he said Self pointed a black pistol at him.

The victim assumed he was going to be shot so he tried to drive faster in order to get away from Self. That is when Self ran the victim off the roadway. He said when he pulled into the gas station to check the damage, Self did not let the victim exit the vehicle before Self yelled at and then punched the victim.

Police said they went to Graysville and spoke with Self, who admitted to pulling out the gun, but denied pointing it at the victim. Police said Self also admitted to running the victim off the roadway and punching the victim in the face. Self was then placed into custody and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.


November 24, 2020

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

November 24, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

November 24, 2020

Owner Of Hixson Fence Company Facing Charges Of Auto Burglary, Resisting Arrest


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will ... (click for more)

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest. Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached 408,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,268, up 185 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,939 cases, up 18; 29 deaths; 97 ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty. “ Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Consider The Big Picture

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors