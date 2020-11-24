Graysville, Tn., Man Charged In Road Rage Incident In Which He Allegedly Pointed Gun, Ran Car Off Road, Punched Other Driver

A man is facing multiple assault charges after he allegedly ran a car off the road and then punched the driver in a gas station parking lot.

Police responded to an assault call on Dayton Pike, and spoke with a victim and witness. The witness did not know the victim beforehand, but did see the incident. While on Highway 27 northbound, there is a section where the left-hand lane closes and cars in that lane need to merge right. The witness said a black Chevy Tahoe stayed in the left lane until the last possible moment. This forced both the witness and the victim to speed up to avoid a collision.

At this point, the witness told police the Tahoe began to tailgate the victim’s car.

When the victim moved over to another lane, the Tahoe then tailgated the witness’ car. The witness said the Tahoe eventually ran the victim’s car off the roadway and into the center median, causing damage to the front and back of their car.

The witness said they all pulled into the Dayton Pike Circle K, then a man later identified as Brian Self, 57, exited the Tahoe, walked over to the victim’s vehicle, punched the victim in the face, and then got back into the Tahoe and drove off north.

The victim corroborated the story, adding that he brake-checked Self’s Tahoe on Highway 27 in an attempt to stop Self’s tailgating. The victim said the Tahoe then sped right around and then in front of the victim, and began brake-checking back. When the victim went into an adjacent lane and tried to go around the Tahoe, he said Self pointed a black pistol at him.

The victim assumed he was going to be shot so he tried to drive faster in order to get away from Self. That is when Self ran the victim off the roadway. He said when he pulled into the gas station to check the damage, Self did not let the victim exit the vehicle before Self yelled at and then punched the victim.

Police said they went to Graysville and spoke with Self, who admitted to pulling out the gun, but denied pointing it at the victim. Police said Self also admitted to running the victim off the roadway and punching the victim in the face. Self was then placed into custody and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.