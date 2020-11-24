City Employees May Get Christmas Bonuses From COVID Funds

The city is recommending that city employees get one-time, pre-Christmas bonuses out of the latest $2.5 million received in federal COVID relief funds. The cost would be $1.7 million.

The proposal would give $500 to each employee who has worked through the pandemic. and $400 to those who have worked from home.

The funds would be distributed by Dec. 18.

City employees had to forego a raise in the current pandemic-plagued budget.

Other uses of the money include $225,000 for the Tivoli Theater, which had to close again with a new surge in COVID cases.

The Forgotten Child Fund would receive $75,000. The group has been told by the city that it must vacate its space in a city building on Main Street.

Others include $40,000 to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, $150,000 to the United Way, and $300,000 for a business relief fund.

The council has set a public hearing on the matter for next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

