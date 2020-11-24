 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Employees May Get Christmas Bonuses From COVID Funds

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The city is recommending that city employees get one-time, pre-Christmas bonuses out of  the latest $2.5 million received in federal COVID relief funds. The cost would be $1.7 million.

The proposal would give  $500 to each employee who has worked through the pandemic. and  $400 to those who have worked from home.

The funds would be distributed by Dec. 18.

City employees had to forego a raise in the current pandemic-plagued budget.

Other uses of the money include $225,000 for the Tivoli Theater, which had to close again with a new surge in COVID cases.

The Forgotten Child Fund would receive $75,000. The group has been told by the city that it must vacate its space in a city building on Main Street.

Others include $40,000 to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, $150,000 to the United Way, and $300,000 for a business relief fund.

The council has set a public hearing on the matter for next Tuesday at 6 p.m.


November 24, 2020

City Council Members Want Action In Solving Long-Standing Flooding Problems At Clifton Hills

November 24, 2020

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

November 24, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard


City Council members said they want action in clearing up long-standing flooding problems at Clifton Hills. Councilman Anthony Byrd said there are "huge, huge flooding issues" in that community ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Members Want Action In Solving Long-Standing Flooding Problems At Clifton Hills

City Council members said they want action in clearing up long-standing flooding problems at Clifton Hills. Councilman Anthony Byrd said there are "huge, huge flooding issues" in that community near the Georgia line. He said he keeps hearing the same account from city public works and the city attorney's office , but no action. Bill Payne, public works administrator, said ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached 408,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,268, up 185 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,939 cases, up 18; 29 deaths; 97 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Consider The Big Picture

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors