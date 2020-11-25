 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers were unable to locate a victim.
 
While officers were still in the area, they were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers then responded to the hospital and confirmed that he was there, suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
 
Officers were unable to confirm an exact location of the incident or locate a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

November 25, 2020

Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard

November 25, 2020

Health Department Provides Guidance For People Who Wait For Test Results, Test Positive, Or Learn They Are A Close Contact

November 25, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon ... (click for more)

With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard

A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers were unable to locate a victim. While officers were still in the area, they were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local ... (click for more)

Health Department Provides Guidance For People Who Wait For Test Results, Test Positive, Or Learn They Are A Close Contact

With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the result of their test. · If you test positive, or if you are waiting for your test results, you must remain at home and begin the ten-day isolation period. o Separate yourself from ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors