Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard

A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers were unable to locate a victim.

Officers then responded to the hospital and confirmed that he was there, suffering from a non-life threatening injury. While officers were still in the area, they were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to confirm an exact location of the incident or locate a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.