 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 60.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. 

Hamilton County had 246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 17,191.

There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday. Of those that died, three were male and five were female; five were White, one was Black, and two were not yet determined; one was between the ages of 51-60, two were between the ages of 61-70, and five were older than 81, bringing the total to 148. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,897, which is 87 percent, and there are 2,146 active cases. 

Hamilton County has 135 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 26 suspected cases.
Of those, 83 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care. 

The state currently has 2,183 people hospitalized from the virus, 58 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 308,566 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.327 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,144 cases, up 5; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 4,845 cases, up 87; 35 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 749 cases, up 7; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,054 cases, up 14; 19 deaths, up 2

Meigs County: 460 cases, down 1; 12 deaths

Polk County: 641 cases, up 4; 15 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 1,583 cases, up 16; 30 deaths

Sequatchie County: 502 cases, up 1; 5 deaths

November 25, 2020

Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

November 25, 2020

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases

November 25, 2020

Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard


The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. Hamilton County had 246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 17,191. There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday. Of those that died, three ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached 411,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,413, up 145 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,972 cases, up 33; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors