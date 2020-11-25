Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 17,191.There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday. Of those that died, three were male and five were female; five were White, one was Black, and two were not yet determined; one was between the ages of 51-60, two were between the ages of 61-70, and five were older than 81, bringing the total to 148.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,897, which is 87 percent, and there are 2,146 active cases.Hamilton County has 135 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 26 suspected cases.Of those, 83 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care.The state currently has 2,183 people hospitalized from the virus, 58 more than on Tuesday.There have been 308,566 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.327 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,144 cases, up 5; 5 deathsBradley County: 4,845 cases, up 87; 35 deaths, up 2Grundy County: 749 cases, up 7; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,054 cases, up 14; 19 deaths, up 2Meigs County: 460 cases, down 1; 12 deathsPolk County: 641 cases, up 4; 15 deaths, up 1Rhea County: 1,583 cases, up 16; 30 deathsSequatchie County: 502 cases, up 1; 5 deaths