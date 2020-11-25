Patrol Investigation Reveals True Identity Of Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

A man has been arrested for sex crimes in New Jersey after fraudulently applying for a Tennessee driver's license.

On July 1, Richard Allen Ziegler went to the Scott County Clerk’s Office in Huntsville, Tn. and completed an application for a Tennessee driver's license.

On the application, Ziegler indicated he did not have, nor ever had a Tennessee driver license, certificate for driving, learner permit, or an ID. An investigation later revealed Ziegler to have had a Tennessee license under the name of Allen Richard Richards, originally issued in 1991 and having expired in 2014. Ziegler signed the application in front of a sworn Scott County Deputy Clerk, as part of a material statement in an official proceeding. Ziegler caused the issuance of a Tennessee driver license not in compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated Title 55, Chapter 50.

During the investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Sergeant Jonathan Scott became aware of allegations against Ziegler in New Jersey. It is alleged that between Dec. 1, 1981 and May 31, 1987, in the Township of Roxbury, N.J., Ziegler engaged in multiple sexual acts with two separate victims. One victim was between the ages of 10 and 12 when the acts occurred, and the other victim was between the ages of 10 and 15. It is further alleged that at the time of the sexual acts, Ziegler had been living with the victims and had assumed responsibility for the care of them.

Sergeant Scott notified the Township of Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of THP’s investigation and arrested Ziegler charging him with aggravated perjury, a Class D felony, Driver License Fraud and a Class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents or any related incident is asked to call Sergeant Anne-Marie Truppo of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973 285-6291 or Detective William Manisa of the Township of Roxbury Police Department at 973 448-2050.