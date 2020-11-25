AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/25/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
November 25, 2020
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has made an arrest in the murder of a 38-year-old Fort Oglethorpe man.
Police said Satia "Sack" Siv was shot in a business parking lot in Rossville early

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE EVADING ARREST 11/11/2020
1 BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/11/2020
1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020
1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020
1 DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year.
I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really
The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point.
Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga.
Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death
The big news from downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon came from McKenzie Arena where a college basketball game was actually played.
Yes, it was the season and home opener for the Chattanooga Mocs as they rolled past the Lander Bearcats by a 99-63 final.
Bellarmine had been Chattanooga's original season-opening opponent, but had to cancel because of Covid-19 issues. The
He was just seven years old when the first tee shot of his life sunk straight to the bottom of a pond. However, it was on that first hole of a par-three golf course outside of Indianapolis, Indiana where it all started.
Just a couple of shots later, Cleveland State (TN) golfer Wes Spillers would pull out a bogey. Fourteen years later, bogeys are something that seldom find