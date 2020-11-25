 Thursday, November 26, 2020 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Bryant. Ala., Man Charged With Murder Of Satia Siv Of Fort Oglethorpe At Rossville Business Parking Lot

 The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has made an arrest in the murder of a 38-year-old Fort Oglethorpe man.

Police said Satia "Sack" Siv was shot in a business parking lot in Rossville early Sunday morning.

The GBI has charged Joseph Edward Hunt, of Bryant, Ala., with the slaying.

He was arrested at his home on Tuesday and is awaiting extradition. His bond was set at $1 million.

Mr. Siv was a native of Birmingham, Ala., but lived most of his life in Ft. Oglethorpe. He was a 2000 graduate of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. He worked for MC Plumbing for 10 years.



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


