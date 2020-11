Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

186 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON

1957 HARDWOOD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 10000)

---

BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN

4116 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

BRYANT, JEREL DEWAYNE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

2717 Rossville Blvd Chattanooga, 374045606

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, JOSEPH RYAN

303 KILDARE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

DEAN, EMILY MARIE

70 THARP DRIVE LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

OPEN CONTAINER

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

---

DUAN, WAYNARD YINN

188 CREEKSIDE DR Leesburg, 31763

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FOWLER, PRACEY KAY

3211 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GIBSON, JAMES ADAM

2406B BRIGGS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

---

GREEN, ADAM

147 BURGESS CROSSING ROAD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE

3424 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

IVEY, ANTONIO

2210 E14 TH AVE CHATT, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500

---

JOHNSON, NAKIA RENEE

1101 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JONES, JEREMY LYNN

210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

---

JORDAN, KENNETH RYAN

1713 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KENNEMORE, DEMETRIA L

2400 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LONG, CARL EDWARD

1900 LAKEWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL

1149 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH

411 SCHOOL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

OLIVER, BRANDON KEITH

9007 WACONDAROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

OLIVER, FRANCES MARIE

7811 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

RESISTING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

PRICE, RONNIE LYNN

1065 LAKEVIEW DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

RUIZ-GONZALEZ, YADHIR

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA

718 N GREENWOOD AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

SANDERS, JORDAN R

5 WEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

---

SHELTON, LASHONDA SHANELLE

3336 HIGHWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SIEVERT, STACY YVONNE

1325 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214038

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

VALLE, RENE ANTONIO

4447 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---VINES, SAVANAH MARIE13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37418Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALLACE, MAURICE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WARREN, DAMON LAMONT1621 OVERHEAD RIDGE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, ROBERT2612 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,---WELCH, JACQUIS LEANDREA570 CENTRAL AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)