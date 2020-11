Tennessee Has 4,404 New COVID Cases, 53 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 352,376 on Thursday with 4,404 new cases. There have been 53 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,519, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,178 people hospitalized from the virus, 5 less than on Wednesday.



There have been 312,885 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 4.363 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,148 cases, up 4; 5 deaths



Bradley County: 5,014 cases, up 169; 35 deaths



Grundy County: 756 cases, up 7; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,062 cases, up 8; 19 deaths



Meigs County: 469 cases, up 9; 13 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 645 cases, up 4; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 1,601 cases, up 18; 31 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 508 cases, up 6; 5 deaths