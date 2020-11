Tennessee Has 4,340 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 356,340 on Friday with 4,340 new cases. There have been 7 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,526, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 2,144 people hospitalized from the virus, 24 less than on Thursday.



There have been 318,523 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,159 cases, up 11; 5 deaths



Bradley County: 5,084 cases, up 70; 35 deaths



Grundy County: 769 cases, up 13; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,077 cases, up 15; 19 deaths



Meigs County: 483 cases, up 14; 13 deaths



Polk County: 650 cases, up 5; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 1,629 cases, up 28; 31 deaths



Sequatchie County: 521 cases, up 13; 5 deaths