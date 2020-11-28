 Saturday, November 28, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 26, Shot Early Saturday Morning On Milne Street

Saturday, November 28, 2020

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Milne Street.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived.
 
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the man had arrived by private vehicle and was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were initially unable to determine a location of incident.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Milne Street. Officers then responded to that area, located and secured the scene. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Georgia Has 29 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,683 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 29 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,775. There were 2,683 new cases as that total reached 418,936 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,724, up 119 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,038 cases, up 10; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

Firefighters Knock Down Flames At House On Shallowford Road

he Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Shallowford Road Saturday after receiving reports that flames and heavy black smoke were coming from a home in the 400 block. It happened at 12:33 a.m. Responding units found a working fire at 404 Shallowford Road and started attacking it. Firefighters worked to get the flames knocked down and searches of the residence were conducted. ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Not so long ago we started kicking off The Saturday Funnies with some of our favorite riddles, which can be a lot of fun. As you have just discovered, quarantining at Thanksgiving isn’t as much fun but did you notice when we cut the crowd, our gratitude was allowed to get larger? It seemed we had more time to focus on our treasures, and there is something that is pretty much fun ... (click for more)

Sports

Dennis Norwood: Thankful For The Memories

Here it is Thanksgiving 2020 and time to reflect on those things for which I am most thankful. With the year we’ve had it has sometimes been tough to even think about giving thanks, but on reflection I believe we will all find people and events we should thank the Lord above for bringing our way. One thing I am grateful for this year are good memories that make me laugh. One ... (click for more)

Cakewalk: UTC Rolls By Lander In Season Opener

The big news from downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon came from McKenzie Arena where a college basketball game was actually played. Yes, it was the season and home opener for the Chattanooga Mocs as they rolled past the Lander Bearcats by a 99-63 final. Bellarmine had been Chattanooga’s original season-opening opponent, but had to cancel because of Covid-19 issues. The ... (click for more)


