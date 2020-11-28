Man, 26, Shot Early Saturday Morning On Milne Street

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Milne Street.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the man had arrived by private vehicle and was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were initially unable to determine a location of incident.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Milne Street. Officers then responded to that area, located and secured the scene.