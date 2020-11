Tennessee Has 3,052 New COVID Cases, 13 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 320 New COVID Cases And 1 New Death

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 366,518 on Sunday with 3,052 new cases. There have been 13 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,554, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total is 17,826.There was one more death from the virus in the county since Friday, bringing the total to 153.The state currently has 2,197 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 less than on Saturday.There have been 325,993 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.460 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,174 cases; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,252 cases, up 55; 34 deaths, down 1Grundy County: 779 cases, up 2; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,101 cases, up 3; 19 deathsMeigs County: 495 cases, up 6; 13 deathsPolk County: 673 cases, up 8; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,714 cases, up 17; 31 deathsSequatchie County: 532 cases, up 4; 5 deaths