The state of Georgia paid $400,000 of the $571,000 cost of repairing a slide area on Nickajack Road up Lookout Mountain.

The roadway recently reopened after being cut to one lane for a number of months. Traffic was routed using a traffic light at each end while the work was underway.

The Georgia funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) amounted to 70 percent of the cost.

The project was handled by GeoStabilization Internation.