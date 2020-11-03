 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Record Breaking Voter Turnout In Hamilton County Continues On Election Day

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Lined up at the Daisy Church of God
Lined up at the Daisy Church of God
- photo by Jim Ashley

A record-breaking voter turnout in Hamilton County continued on election day with lines backed up at some precincts throughout the county. At other locations, there was no backup.

That is on top of the 103,591 residents who cast their ballots before Tuesday.

The total includes 86,762 who voted early and 16,829 who voted absentee.

Choosing a new president was the main attraction.

Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw are among those contending to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate.

Meg Gorman is the Democratic opponent for long-term Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

State Senator Todd Gardenhire is challenged by Democrat Glenn Scruggs in District 10.

In House District 26, Democrat Joan Farrell is opposing Rep. Robin Smith.

Having no opposition are Patsy Hazlewood in District 27, Yusuf Hakeem in District 28 and Mike Carter in District 29.

Democrat Joseph Udeaja is running against Rep. Esther Helton in District 30.

 


