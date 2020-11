The city has applied with the state for a $959,414 VW mitigation grant.

Officials said the funds would be used for acquiring electric vehicles and also docking equipment.

There would be a required city match of $434,000.

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said TDEC asked the city to apply and gave just a 10-day application window.

The City Council is to vote on whether or not to give its approval to the process.