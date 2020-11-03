Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,029.There were 1,668 new cases as that total reached 364,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 31,893, up 158 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,523 cases, up 19; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 989 cases, up 10; 29 deaths; 67 hospitalizations, up 2Dade County: 382 cases, up 5; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,978 cases, up 20; 46 deaths; 98 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 5,788 cases, up 50; 64 deaths; 291 hospitalizations, up 6

Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Tennessee Has 75 More COVID Deaths, Including 2 In Hamilton County

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 8,000; 1,668 New Cases

