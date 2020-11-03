 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 8,000; 1,668 New Cases

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,029.

There were 1,668 new cases as that total reached 364,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 31,893, up 158 from Monday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,523 cases, up 19; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 989 cases, up 10; 29 deaths; 67 hospitalizations, up 2

Dade County: 382 cases, up 5; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations

Walker County: 1,978 cases, up 20; 46 deaths; 98 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 5,788 cases, up 50; 64 deaths; 291 hospitalizations, up 6

