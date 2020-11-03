Tennessee Has 75 More COVID Deaths, Including 2 In Hamilton County

Tennessee had 75 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including two in Hamilton County, as the total climbed to 3,454, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,770 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 266,357.

Hamilton County now has had 113 deaths from coronavirus. There were 106 new cases, compared to 92 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,926.

There have been 11,609 people in Hamilton County recover from COVID, 90 percent, and there are 1,204 active cases, down from 1,217 on Monday.

There are 84 people hospitalized from coronavirus in Hamilton County, with an additional eight suspected cases. Of those, 32 are Hamilton County residents and 22 are in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,461 people hospitalized from the virus, 26 more than on Monday.

There have been 237,736 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.719 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 38,333 cases, up 45; 578 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 33,627 cases, up 225; 355 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 13,747 cases, up 132; 100 deaths, up 3



Bledsoe County: 1,054 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,823 cases, up 45; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 617 cases, up 8; 14 deaths



Marion County: 855 cases, up 13; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 353 cases, up 4; 8 deaths, up 2



Polk County: 552 cases, up 7; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,187 cases, up 5; 23 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 382 cases, up 7; 3 deaths, up 1