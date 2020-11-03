 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Hagerty, Fleischmann, Trump Are Hamilton County Winners

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

GOP Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, long-term 3rd District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and President Donald Trump were winners in Hamilton County in Tuesday's election.

It was a dramatic voter turnout in Hamilton County with 170,208 ballots cast out of 235,939 eligible voters. 

 In the presidential race, Democratic nominee Joe Biden had an early lead over current president Donald Trump in the county, but that lead later evaporated. The final was Trump 91,991 and Biden 75,360.

In the race for Lamar Alexander's vacated Senate seat, Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw and Republican nominee Bill Hagerty was a similar story. Ms. Bradshaw was barely ahead locally 50,898 to 50,074 in early returns. The Hagerty campaign finished ahead in Hamilton County by over 24,000 votes. Meanwhile, Mr. Hagerty received around 70 percent of the vote in Tennessee as a whole. 

In the race for District 3's place in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann defeated Democratic challenger Meg Gorman in Hamilton County by 93,359 to 66,960.
 

Rep. Fleischmann said, “I am humbled to continue to serve the great people of Tennessee’s Third Congressional District. Washington liberals are working to implement their socialist agenda which includes the Green New Deal and government-run health care, but as your representative, I will continue to fight for our Tennessee conservative values which includes the right to life, defending our Second Amendment rights and supporting our law enforcement, military and veterans.” His campaign said he "has overwhelmingly won all 11 counties in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District every time he has been on the ballot in a November general election."

Rep. Fleischmann had almost 66 percent to 34 percent overall for Ms. Gorman. It was Fleischmann 182,157 to Gorman 88,376. 

Mr. Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador who touted his support from Donald Trump, proclaimed victory early.

He said, “Thank you to the voters of Tennessee for your trust and confidence in me. It’s a true honor to serve this state we call home. Tonight, the people of Tennessee chose Tennessee values, conservative values, over socialism. America is the most exceptional nation in the world - a nation that rewards hard work and ingenuity - and Tennessee is its most exceptional state. I will work alongside Senator Blackburn to make sure every Tennessean has the same opportunity to live out the American dream. I will stand up for our freedoms; freedom of religion, of speech, our second amendment rights and most importantly, the right to life. I will fight for a prosperous America for everyone, and I’ll fight to keep every Tennessean -- and every American -- safe and secure.”

You can watch Hagerty's remarks HERE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

November 3, 2020

Lee Davis Wins Hotly Contested Walden Mayor Race; Lizzy Schmidt Is Chosen As Alderman

Current vice mayor Lee Davis defeated current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. It was Davis 653 to Trohanis 591. The two sparred over a grocery store development at the former Lines Orchids property. Mr. Davis was outvoted 2-1 on that issue. Lizzy Schmidt captured an open alderman seat. She had 559 to 446 for Colin Johnson and 177 ... (click for more)

Incumbents Helton, Witt Gain Victory In East Ridge

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt won re-election to seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot for state representative, grabbed the lion’s share of votes with 4,569 with Ms. Witt following with 2.996. Coming in third was Jeff Ezell with 2,599. Fourth was former councilman Denny ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


