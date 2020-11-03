Democrats Making A Splash In Normally Solid Republican Hamilton County; Most Republicans Winning Statewide And District-Wide

Democrats are faring well in normally solid Republican Hamilton County in early returns.





In the presidential race, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an early lead over current president Donald Trump. Mr. Biden has garnered 51.7 percent of the vote, while Mr. Trump has received 47 percent of Hamilton County's vote. However, as of 8:30 p.m., Mr. Trump has received almost 70 percent of Tennessee votes.





Ms. Bradshaw was barely ahead locally 50,898 to 50,074. Meanwhile, Mr. Hagerty has received around 70 percent of the vote in Tennessee as a whole. In the race for Lamar Alexander's vacated Senate seat, Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw and Republican nominee Bill Hagerty was a similar story.Ms. Bradshaw was barely ahead locally 50,898 to 50,074. Meanwhile, Mr. Hagerty has received around 70 percent of the vote in Tennessee as a whole.





In the race for District 3's place in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann and Democratic challenger Meg Gorman were also close in Hamilton County. Ms. Gorman has received 48 percent of the vote, while Mr. Fleischmann has received around 50 percent. It was Fleischmann 50,259 and Gorman 48,537. Statewide, Mr. Fleischmann has a comfortable 55 to 42 percent lead over his challenger.





This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

