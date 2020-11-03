Race Tight In Soddy Daisy, Lakesite For Commission Seats

The race to fill three seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission looks like it will be a very tight one, with five candidates in the running.

Early results have Steve Everett a slim lead at 1,657 votes. Behind him is Jim Coleman with 1,638 and Mayor Gene-o Shipley with 1,614. Commissioner Max Lowe has garnered 1,159 votes, while Billy Murray has 785.

Meanwhile, in Lakesite there are also five challengers for three commission spots. Valerie Boddy has 204 votes, followed by David Howell at 196, Bobby Bishop with 143, Curtis Jones with 136, and Bill Neighbors with 127.

Mr. Howell is the mayor and Mr. Jones and Mr. Neighbors are incumbents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.