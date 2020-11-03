 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

Race Tight In Soddy Daisy, Lakesite For Commission Seats

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The race to fill three seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission looks like it will be a very tight one, with five candidates in the running. 

Early results have Steve Everett a slim lead at 1,657 votes. Behind him is Jim Coleman with 1,638 and Mayor Gene-o Shipley with 1,614. Commissioner Max Lowe has garnered 1,159 votes, while Billy Murray has 785.

Meanwhile, in Lakesite there are also five challengers for three commission spots. Valerie Boddy has 204 votes, followed by David Howell at 196, Bobby Bishop with 143, Curtis Jones with 136, and Bill Neighbors with 127. 

Mr. Howell is the mayor and Mr. Jones and Mr. Neighbors are incumbents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 


November 30, 2020

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man ... (click for more)

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 were ahead in early returns on Tuesday, but not by the big margins that may have been expected. Rep. Smith, ... (click for more)

Current vice mayor Lee Davis had an early lead over current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. Out of early voting and absentee ballots, it was Davis 272 ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage ... (click for more)

Robin Smith, Esther Helton Winning But Not By Big Margins During Local Democratic Surge

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 were ahead in early returns on Tuesday, but not by the big margins that may have been expected. Rep. Smith, former state Republican Party chairman, was ahead of Democrat Joan Farrell 15,579 to 10,679. Rep. Helton, who was also on the ballot for East Ridge commissioner, was leading Democrat Joe ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


