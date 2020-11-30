Nearly 500 Homes Planned In New Development Across From Ridgeland High School

Nearly 500 homes are planned in a new development across from Ridgeland High School in Rossville.

Hagaman Construction recently received approval for a Planned Unit Development at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Battlefield Parkway.

Ben Hagaman, president of the firm, said, “What we’re planning here is a nice, walkable community. Although there will be a lot of houses, there’s still a lot of green spaces around it."

The site at the former Happy Valley Farms includes 167 acres.

Lot sizes are to be a minimum 4,800 square feet. Density is not to exceed 3.5 units per acre.

It will include sidewalks, street lights, a dog park, two multi-purpose fields, a pavilion and walking trails. An existing pond will be retained.

House are expected to be priced from the low- to mid-$200,000s to the low $300,000s.

Construction is expected to start next year.