County School High School Students Start On A/B Schedule; K-8 Remain Fully Open; More Staff Members Than Students Test Positive For COVID

Monday, November 30, 2020

Hamilton County high school students on Monday started on an alternating A/B schedule due to a rise in coronavirus cases and the difficulty of contact tracing.

The group of students not slated to be in the classroom on a particular day will have online learning from home.

Students in K-8 will remain fully in the classroom.

The school system's COVID dashboard shows more staff members than students currently affected with COVID-19.

There are 31 students with active cases and 46 employees. Another 67 staffers are awaiting test results.

However, the contacts for the students are much more. For the students there are 835 active close contacts. For employees, it is 85 close contacts.


November 30, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 30, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

November 30, 2020

Fire Started In Dumpster At Goodwill Store On Highway 58


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

A Goodwill location is starting off the week dealing with some damage from a dumpster fire. It happened at 5:18 a.m. on Monday at the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. Multiple witnesses called



Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their "Bambi" books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature's balance and the good of the land than any

Sports

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee's women's basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were

Owens Scarfs Up Loftovers Notching His 20th Victory; McCarter And Brooks Double Up With Back-To-Back Wins

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., scarfed up the leftovers Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg, devouring the $5,000 prize for the Iron-man series finale. The 5th annual "Leftovers" event at the 3/8's mile Mitch McCarter family facility drew an amazing series record of 52 Super Late Model entries that saw "The O-Show" notch his 20th victory of the season. Owens' racing


