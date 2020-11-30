County School High School Students Start On A/B Schedule; K-8 Remain Fully Open; More Staff Members Than Students Test Positive For COVID

Hamilton County high school students on Monday started on an alternating A/B schedule due to a rise in coronavirus cases and the difficulty of contact tracing.

The group of students not slated to be in the classroom on a particular day will have online learning from home.

Students in K-8 will remain fully in the classroom.

The school system's COVID dashboard shows more staff members than students currently affected with COVID-19.

There are 31 students with active cases and 46 employees. Another 67 staffers are awaiting test results.

However, the contacts for the students are much more. For the students there are 835 active close contacts. For employees, it is 85 close contacts.