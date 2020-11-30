Fire Started In Dumpster At Goodwill Store On Highway 58

A Goodwill location is starting off the week dealing with some damage from a dumpster fire.

It happened at 5:18 a.m. on Monday at the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. Multiple witnesses called it in and advised that the “fire was going strong in the dumpster" behind the building.

The flames also caught a trailer next to the building on fire and burned a cargo bay door.

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Quint 6 found a large construction dumpster and tractor trailer on fire.

Firefighting operations were launched as other companies arrived on the scene. A water supply was quickly established and firefighters set up on each side to get the fire out.

Only smoke was found in the interior of the Goodwill building and it was ventilated.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said, "We appreciate the help of vigilant citizens who notified 911 and helped get our crews to the scene with vital information about what they were seeing."

Engine 4, Quint 6, Quint 10, Quint 8, Squad 7, Ladder 9, Ladder 7, Fire Investigations, Fire Prevention, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded.