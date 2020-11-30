Grant Evitts Named President Of Tennessee American Water

Grant Evitts has been named president of Tennessee American Water, effective on Monday.

Mr. Evitts has been with American Water for more than 30 years, holding positions in both Illinois and Missouri. He has been serving as the interim president of Tennessee American Water since October 2020. Prior to that role, Mr. Evitts served as vice president of Operations for Missouri American Water, where he led Water Quality, Field Operations, Production and Maintenance teams that provide high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people across the mid-western state.



“Grant brings more than 30 years of water and wastewater expertise to the Tennessee American team.

His commitment to safety, customer service, and environmental leadership will enhance an already strong leadership team,” said Nick Rowe, senior vice president for American Water’s Southeast Division.

Prior to his vice president of operations role, Mr. Evitts served as the senior director of Field Operations and Production in St. Louis, where he led more than 450 employees. Before that, he was the senior manager of Field Operations and Production in the Southern Division of Illinois American Water. His extensive career has given him experience in the complexities of water and wastewater services, which includes keeping safety a priority, leading diverse teams, working with communities, and, above all, serving customers by maintaining quality and reliable water services.



“Grant is a great team leader,” said American Water President of Regulated Operations and Military Services Group Bruce Hauk. “We are so pleased to have him bring his deep utility experience to Tennessee American Water’s 130 years-plus strong history of water quality serving the Chattanooga area.”

