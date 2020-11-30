 Monday, November 30, 2020 39.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Grant Evitts Named President Of Tennessee American Water

Monday, November 30, 2020
Grant Evitts
Grant Evitts

Grant Evitts has been named president of Tennessee American Water, effective on Monday.

Mr. Evitts has been with American Water for more than 30 years, holding positions in both Illinois and Missouri.  He has been serving as the interim president of Tennessee American Water since October 2020. Prior to that role, Mr. Evitts served as vice president of Operations for Missouri American Water, where he led Water Quality, Field Operations, Production and Maintenance teams that provide high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people across the mid-western state.

“Grant brings more than 30 years of water and wastewater expertise to the Tennessee American team.

His commitment to safety, customer service, and environmental leadership will enhance an already strong leadership team,” said Nick Rowe, senior vice president for American Water’s Southeast Division.

Prior to his vice president of operations role, Mr. Evitts served as the senior director of Field Operations and Production in St. Louis, where he led more than 450 employees. Before that, he was the senior manager of Field Operations and Production in the Southern Division of Illinois American Water.  His extensive career has given him experience in the complexities of water and wastewater services, which includes keeping safety a priority, leading diverse teams, working with communities, and, above all, serving customers by maintaining quality and reliable water services.

“Grant is a great team leader,” said American Water President of Regulated Operations and Military Services Group Bruce Hauk. “We are so pleased to have him bring his deep utility experience to Tennessee American Water’s 130 years-plus strong history of water quality serving the Chattanooga area.”


Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,535 New Cases

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,535 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 8,778. There were 1,535 new cases as that total reached 422,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,824, up 42 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,062 cases, up 8; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

The cold weather shelter will open tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition will provide rapid COVID-19 tests for those who are seeking shelter. If someone tests positive, they will be sent to the Salvation Army. Executive Director of the Homeless Coalition Wendy Winters said, "We are expecting dangerously cold ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their “Bambi” books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature’s balance and the good of the land than any ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee’s women’s basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were ... (click for more)

Owens Scarfs Up Loftovers Notching His 20th Victory; McCarter And Brooks Double Up With Back-To-Back Wins

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., scarfed up the leftovers Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg, devouring the $5,000 prize for the Iron-man series finale. The 5th annual "Leftovers" event at the 3/8's mile Mitch McCarter family facility drew an amazing series record of 52 Super Late Model entries that saw "The O-Show" notch his 20th victory of the season. Owens' racing ... (click for more)


