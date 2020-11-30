Darrin Ledford Seeking Re-Election In City Council District 4

Chattanooga City Councilman Darrin Ledford (District 4) on Monday announced he has qualified to run for re-election to the District 4 seat on the council.

Councilman Ledford serves as a Planning Commissioner on the CHCRPA Planning Commission and is in his fourth term as the Chattanooga Council's planning and zoning committee chairman.

Upon qualifying at the Hamilton County Election Commission, Mr. Ledford released the following statement: "After prayer and many discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided to run again to serve as the District 4 representative to the Chattanooga City Council.

"I love Chattanooga and am proud to call this incredible city my home. As a father, husband, and business owner, I am concerned about our city's future as many of you are. We face a considerable challenge in budget shortfalls, while we must maintain focus on our city's responsibilities to our community. We must support our first responders who are at risk every day, keeping us safe. Work towards infrastructure improvements and rebuild our local economy due to the pandemic. Identifying and creating opportunities for every Chattanoogan will continue to be a priority. We need focused leadership, bold vision, and hands-on experience.

"I will continue to bring to the Chattanooga Council a strong, passionate voice and the spirit of working together through understanding for a better Chattanooga. Experience on the Chattanooga Council is critical during a transition to a new mayor and administration. In the coming weeks, I will make a formal announcement naming community stakeholders from every corner of District 4 to my campaign and outlining key focuses on the challenges we face as a city and as a district in these uncertain times."

The city of Chattanooga election is scheduled for March 2, 2021