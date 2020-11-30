 Monday, November 30, 2020 38.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Darrin Ledford Seeking Re-Election In City Council District 4

Monday, November 30, 2020
Darrin Ledford
Darrin Ledford

Chattanooga City Councilman Darrin Ledford (District 4) on Monday announced he has qualified to run for re-election to the District 4 seat on the council.

Councilman Ledford serves as a Planning Commissioner on the CHCRPA Planning Commission and is in his fourth term as the Chattanooga Council's planning and zoning committee chairman.

Upon qualifying at the Hamilton County Election Commission, Mr. Ledford released the following statement: "After prayer and many discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided to run again to serve as the District 4 representative to the Chattanooga City Council.

"I love Chattanooga and am proud to call this incredible city my home. As a father, husband, and business owner, I am concerned about our city's future as many of you are. We face a considerable challenge in budget shortfalls, while we must maintain focus on our city's responsibilities to our community. We must support our first responders who are at risk every day, keeping us safe. Work towards infrastructure improvements and rebuild our local economy due to the pandemic. Identifying and creating opportunities for every Chattanoogan will continue to be a priority. We need focused leadership, bold vision, and hands-on experience.

"I will continue to bring to the Chattanooga Council a strong, passionate voice and the spirit of working together through understanding for a better Chattanooga. Experience on the Chattanooga Council is critical during a transition to a new mayor and administration. In the coming weeks, I will make a formal announcement naming community stakeholders from every corner of District 4 to my campaign and outlining key focuses on the challenges we face as a city and as a district in these uncertain times."

The city of Chattanooga election is scheduled for March 2, 2021


November 30, 2020

Fraudulent Emails Reported Using Dalton Mayor David Pennington's Name

November 30, 2020

Governor Lee Appoints Former Rep. John DeBerry To Cabinet

November 30, 2020

24 People Killed In Traffic Crashes In Georgia During Thanksgiving Day Holiday Travel Period


The Dalton Police Department is investigating reports of an email gift card fraud scheme where the scammer is claiming to be Dalton Mayor David Pennington. The scheme seeks to rip off $1,000

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that former member of the General Assembly Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis will join his cabinet as a senior advisor. "John DeBerry is a respected

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour long Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 23 fatal crashes and 24 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol. The holiday travel



Fraudulent Emails Reported Using Dalton Mayor David Pennington’s Name

The Dalton Police Department is investigating reports of an email gift card fraud scheme where the scammer is claiming to be Dalton Mayor David Pennington. The scheme seeks to rip off $1,000 in prepaid gift cards. The scam email was sent to at least one member of Dalton’s city council this week. The email instructs the potential victim to buy five $200 “Apply EBay” gift cards ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Appoints Former Rep. John DeBerry To Cabinet

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that former member of the General Assembly Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis will join his cabinet as a senior advisor. “John DeBerry is a respected leader and man of faith who has served our state with integrity for decades as both a legislator and civil rights champion,” said Governor Lee. “John has fought to protect life, provide ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their “Bambi” books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature’s balance and the good of the land than any ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee’s women’s basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were ... (click for more)

Owens Scarfs Up Loftovers Notching His 20th Victory; McCarter And Brooks Double Up With Back-To-Back Wins

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., scarfed up the leftovers Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg, devouring the $5,000 prize for the Iron-man series finale. The 5th annual "Leftovers" event at the 3/8's mile Mitch McCarter family facility drew an amazing series record of 52 Super Late Model entries that saw "The O-Show" notch his 20th victory of the season. Owens' racing ... (click for more)


