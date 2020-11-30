 Tuesday, December 1, 2020 35.0°F   overcast   Overcast

5 People In Same SUV Killed When Vehicle Strikes Stopped Semi On I-24 Eastbound Monday Morning

Monday, November 30, 2020
Five people in the same SUV were killed Monday morning when a car crashed into the back of a stopped semi on I-24 Eastbound near Central Avenue.
 
The victims included a male driver, three male passengers and one female passenger.
 
At approximately 10:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a fatal vehicle crash at 180.20 Interstate 24 Eastbound.
 
A Honda Odyssey was traveling east on I-24.
A  Volvo semi with trailer was stopped on the right side shoulder of the Interstate, out of the lane of travel.
 
For reasons not known, the Honda left the roadway to the right and struck the rear of the semi.
 
Hamilton County EMS and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded and pronounced all occupants of the Honda deceased on the scene.
 
The semi driver was not injured.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


December 1, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 30, 2020

Fraudulent Emails Reported Using Dalton Mayor David Pennington’s Name

November 30, 2020

Governor Lee Appoints Former Rep. John DeBerry To Cabinet


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARAJAS-CORONA, JOSE HECTOR 900 AIRPORT RD APT 071 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating reports of an email gift card fraud scheme where the scammer is claiming to be Dalton Mayor David Pennington. The scheme seeks to rip off $1,000 ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that former member of the General Assembly Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis will join his cabinet as a senior advisor. “John DeBerry is a respected ... (click for more)



County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their “Bambi” books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature’s balance and the good of the land than any ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flame Softball Is In The Blood For Abby McKinney

You might say Lee fifth-year senior Abby McKinney was born to be a Lady Flame softball player. After all, her aunt Emily Russell will begin her 19th season as head coach of the Lady Flames. Not only was Emily a standout in the circle for Lee, but her sister Mandy was also a catcher for the Lady Flames. Mandy's oldest daughter (Maggie Long) is a student assistant for the softball ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Hockey To Begin Inline Leagues In January

Chattanooga Hockey, an outdoor inline (roller) hockey organization, was approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization in March 2020. Acquiring tax exempt status has allowed Chattanooga Hockey to generate tremendous financial support from individuals, businesses, and foundations in the Chattanooga community. As a result of the hard work, passion, and the vision of many, ... (click for more)


