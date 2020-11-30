5 People In Same SUV Killed When Vehicle Strikes Stopped Semi On I-24 Eastbound Monday Morning

Five people in the same SUV were killed Monday morning when a car crashed into the back of a stopped semi on I-24 Eastbound near Central Avenue.

The victims included a male driver, three male passengers and one female passenger.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a fatal vehicle crash at 180.20 Interstate 24 Eastbound.

A Volvo semi with trailer was stopped on the right side shoulder of the Interstate, out of the lane of travel. A Honda Odyssey was traveling east on I-24.

For reasons not known, the Honda left the roadway to the right and struck the rear of the semi.

Hamilton County EMS and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded and pronounced all occupants of the Honda deceased on the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

