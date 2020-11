Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARRY LAVONTE

3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BABB, JEREMY BRANDON

727 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BANNOR, PHILIP EMMANUEL

6330 STONEY RIVER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER

607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FELON UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

4924 WOOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARBAUGH, KRISTIN ANN4710 ELDRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLS---CENTER, VALISA JOI222 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CHHITK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL1901 PRIGMORE RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---CONIBEAR, JON ROBERT4647 PARKER LOOP RD. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---CONNER, AMANDA GAIL1825 LEWIS MANROW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY---COPPOLA, STEPHEN9184 KATS KODE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CORDELL, DANELLE BROOKE712 SHELLY LANE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DILLON, JASON CHRISTOPHER1392 11TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING---DOLL, CARRIE A1901 PRIGMORE RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN6748 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARYEMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---ENGLE, DYLAN C1552 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING---GILREATH, ADAM SHANE4802 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR1000 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112212Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST---JONES, MERCEDES LACTRACE3412 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 MICHELIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN709 RAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH514 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN19943 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373434923Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, KENNETH Z2747 OSCAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MOSES, STEPHEN DALE117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, GARY GILBERT635 ALLISON BLACKBURN RD. PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---PEOPLES, LASHONDA7827 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM---RAINES, LEEA ABIGAIL804 GLENN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---REED, TOMMERTRIC E3307 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073123Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBINSON, APRIL MICHELLE7116 BARLEYFIELD DR HARRISON, 373415912Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---ROZELL, DAVID WAYNE4306 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373639031Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SHAVERS, MACHELLE DONETTE628 BACKVALLEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, JASON DANIEL312 HOMESTEAD STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37313Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS6934 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MRIJUNANA FO