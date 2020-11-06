Pierre Casseus, 29, Shot And Killed, Another Man Injured At House At Lake Hills

One man was shot and killed and another injured in an incident at a house at Lake Hills off Highway 158 on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Pierre Casseus, 29.

The injured man is age 21.

At approximately 11:19 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4700 block of Rocky River Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, deceased, from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers then located a second victim also suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.