 Friday, November 6, 2020

Breaking News


Pierre Casseus, 29, Shot And Killed, Another Man Injured At House At Lake Hills

Friday, November 6, 2020
One man was shot and killed and another injured in an incident at a house at Lake Hills off Highway 158 on Thursday morning.
 
The victim was identified as Pierre Casseus, 29.
 
The injured man is age 21.
 
At approximately 11:19 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4700 block of Rocky River Road on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a victim, deceased, from an apparent gunshot wound.
 
Officers then located a second victim also suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The second victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.     

