Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).
3. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
4. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from
Ordinance No. 9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at
5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommended
for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road
and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone
for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road
and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone
and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for
denial by Planning and Staff)
c. 2020-0138 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended
for denial by Planning and Staff)
e. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 th
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 th
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(Applicant Version)
f. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone
to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and denial by Staff)
g. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
5. Ordinances - First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on the
attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block of
South Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of Bluff
Street; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block of
Anderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions of
right-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
e. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for the
relocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, as
detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
f. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of Vance
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
6. Resolutions :
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Steven Billingsley
d/b/a Billingsley/Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, limited
renovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revised
amount of $55,811.81. (District 8)
b. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works, Fleet Division, to apply for and, if
awarded, accept a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Office of Energy Programs to purchase medium and heavy duty trucks powered by
alternative fuels, with the City’s matching share in the amount of $319,079, for a total amount
of $1,269,494.00.
7. Purchases.
8. Committee Reports.
9. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
10. Adjournment.