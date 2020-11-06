Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



IV. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



V. Ordinances – First Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from

Ordinance No.





9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Roadand 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zonefor the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Roadand 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended fordenial by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0138 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommendedfor denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(Applicant Version)f. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zoneto R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)g. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the attached loan documents and anyother necessary tax increment finance documents which provide for a $4 million loanfrom the City to the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga,Tennessee, for the purpose of funding infrastructure improvements and other capitalimprovement projects at three and a half (3.5%) percent interest rate for twenty (20)years to fund infrastructure improvements within the East Chattanooga Rising TIFDistrict pursuant to the associated Economic Impact Plan for the area.PLANNINGb. 2020-0143 Chris Anderson (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of aproperty located in the 1000 block of River Gorge Drive. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a proposal with the TennesseeDepartment of Transportation (TDOT) for State Project No. 33027-2225-14, FederalProject Number NH-317(22), PIN #112152.03 – Bonny Oaks Drive – Addison Roadto west of Bonnyshire Drive – TDOT Proposal for Acceptance. (Districts 5 & 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation torenew a Services Agreement, in substantially the form attached, between the City ofChattanooga, Tennessee and Novoaglobal for Traffic Infraction Detection andEnforcement Program for a one (1) year period per Resolution No. 30129.VII. Purchases.VIII. Committee Reports.IX. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.X. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council4. Ordinances - Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions fromOrdinance No. 9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Roadand 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zonefor the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Roadand 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zoneand C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended fordenial by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0138 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommendedfor denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(Applicant Version)f. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zoneto R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)g. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)5. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on theattached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block ofSouth Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of BluffStreet; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block ofAnderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions ofright-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)e. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for therelocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, asdetailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)f. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of VanceAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Resolutions :PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Steven Billingsleyd/b/a Billingsley/Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, limitedrenovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revisedamount of $55,811.81. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works, Fleet Division, to apply for and, ifawarded, accept a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and ConservationOffice of Energy Programs to purchase medium and heavy duty trucks powered byalternative fuels, with the City’s matching share in the amount of $319,079, for a total amountof $1,269,494.00.7. Purchases.8. Committee Reports.9. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.10. Adjournment.