Governor Bill Lee said Friday that he is granting Pervis Payne a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021.

He said it is "due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Payne was convicted in 1988 on two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. He was convicted in the stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter in June 1987 in Millington, which is near Memphis.

A three-year-old son survived.