North Carolina Felon Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bradley County

Ben Ostiguy of Concord, N.C. has been taken into custody by Bradley County sheriff’s deputies on charges related to a recent burglary.

A patrol deputy responded to a reported burglary at a Bradley County residence on Oct. 27, finding that many items including firearms and collectable coins had been stolen. The responding deputy received a description of a potential suspect and vehicle.

Another patrol deputy responded to a welfare check call at a business in southeastern Bradley County on Wednesday. Upon arrival, a vehicle matching the description provided on Oct. 27 was observed in the parking and the suspect was located inside the business that the patrol deputy was responding to.

The suspect was identified as Ben Ostiguy and was detained without incident.

Property crime investigators were called to the scene and after obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, located several of the items that what been stolen on Oct. 27.

Ostiguy has a criminal record of previous felony convictions, including a violent offense. He was arrested and booked at the Bradley County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.