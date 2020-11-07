 Saturday, November 7, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 
801 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BADER, MERANDA LYNN 
100 BECKHAM LAWENCEBURG, 38464 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON 
10449 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BILLINGSLEY, CEDRIC TROY 
1223 WHEELER AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL 
911 SHERIDAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374063145 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRANDON, BRADY WADE 
1120 WEST BROADWAY TEMPE, 85282 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN 
1743 CASEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
CAVE, CASEY 
1627 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHAVEZ-LOPEZ, MARIA MICAELA 
220 CULVER ST REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE
LICENSE REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CORDELL, JOHN TRACEY 
1115 RIDGETOP DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CREASMAN, STEPHANIE KAY 
304 EMERLAD POINT LANE DAYTON, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON 
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063260 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELLIS, SANEEKA LAQUANDA 
790 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE 
3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
1807 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
FREEMAN, JAMES TAYLOR 
2634 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAMILTON, GARY W 
MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HARRIS, AYANNA JANAE 
605 CORLEY BROOK WAY LAWRENCEVILLE, 30046 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE 
1515 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HICKS, EDWARD 
3148 OLD CRIDER RD ROCKY FACE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR 
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, SHAINA LAYNE 
149 MAHAN AVENUE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION (FAC FIRST DEGREE MURDER)
---
HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ 
1020 W 37TH ST APT B103 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR 
904 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE 
1469 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON 
243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KENNEDY, TERRI JEAN 
730 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY 
219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCNEELY, AMBER 
6938 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEACHAM, DILLON ALEXANDER 
174 DOREY AVENUE MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JOHNNY RAY 
341 PENDLE STREET MORRISON, 37573 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEAL, HALEY GRACE 
142 DEL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
OHMS, CRYSTAL 
4707 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
ORTIZ-GUTIERREZ, ALEXANDER 
2401 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RECCHIA, HANNAH NICOLE 
1503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
REDDEN, CARL GENE 
65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REDMAN, ROBERT L 
126 FERNWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE 
9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS 
20 SHAY OAKS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RODGERS, BILLY JOE 
540 9TH ST CLEVELAND, 36311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
---
RODRIGUEZ-GOMEZ, BAIRON A 
203 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROSE, JONI LEANN 
2409 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROYER, BRANDON KIP 
3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
SHEPHERD, CHRISTOPHER IRA 
9066 UPCHURCH LANE HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
SMITH, LARRY KEITH 
1507 CARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH SELL, DEL OR MANUFACTURING
(POSSESSION OF APRAZOLAM FOR RESALE)
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY 
1921 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
STEWART, MELISSA ANN 
463 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL 
2011 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)
---
WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE 
603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
WISE, ANGELA MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WRIGHT, JUSTIN L 
1524 SPRINGVALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $500
---
YOUNG, LAUREN PAIGE 
1045 MORRISON LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


