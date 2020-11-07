Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH

801 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BADER, MERANDA LYNN

100 BECKHAM LAWENCEBURG, 38464

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

10449 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BILLINGSLEY, CEDRIC TROY

1223 WHEELER AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL

911 SHERIDAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374063145

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRANDON, BRADY WADE

1120 WEST BROADWAY TEMPE, 85282

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURCHARD, JACOB AUSTIN

1743 CASEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

CAVE, CASEY

1627 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CHAVEZ-LOPEZ, MARIA MICAELA

220 CULVER ST REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE

LICENSE REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CORDELL, JOHN TRACEY

1115 RIDGETOP DR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CREASMAN, STEPHANIE KAY

304 EMERLAD POINT LANE DAYTON, 37332

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063260

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL /HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELLIS, SANEEKA LAQUANDA

790 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE

3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

1807 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

FREEMAN, JAMES TAYLOR

2634 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HAMILTON, GARY W

MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARRIS, AYANNA JANAE

605 CORLEY BROOK WAY LAWRENCEVILLE, 30046

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HENLEY, STEPHANIE DANIALLE

1515 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HICKS, EDWARD

3148 OLD CRIDER RD ROCKY FACE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUGHES, SHAINA LAYNE

149 MAHAN AVENUE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PAROLE VIOLATION (FAC FIRST DEGREE MURDER)

---

HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ

1020 W 37TH ST APT B103 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR

904 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

---

JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE

1469 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON

243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

KENNEDY, TERRI JEAN

730 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY

219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MCNEELY, AMBER

6938 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MEACHAM, DILLON ALEXANDER

174 DOREY AVENUE MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, JOHNNY RAY

341 PENDLE STREET MORRISON, 37573

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NEAL, HALEY GRACE

142 DEL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

OHMS, CRYSTAL

4707 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

---

ORTIZ-GUTIERREZ, ALEXANDER

2401 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

RECCHIA, HANNAH NICOLE

1503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

REDDEN, CARL GENE

65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

REDMAN, ROBERT L

126 FERNWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE

9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214624

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS

20 SHAY OAKS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

RODGERS, BILLY JOE

540 9TH ST CLEVELAND, 36311

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

---

RODRIGUEZ-GOMEZ, BAIRON A

203 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ROSE, JONI LEANN

2409 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ROYER, BRANDON KIP

3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

SHEPHERD, CHRISTOPHER IRA

9066 UPCHURCH LANE HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

SMITH, LARRY KEITH

1507 CARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH SELL, DEL OR MANUFACTURING

(POSSESSION OF APRAZOLAM FOR RESALE)

---

SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER

2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY

1921 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

---

STEWART, MELISSA ANN

463 BRANCH ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL2011 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)---WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDITVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)---WISE, ANGELA MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WRIGHT, JUSTIN L1524 SPRINGVALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $500---YOUNG, LAUREN PAIGE1045 MORRISON LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING