Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Silverdale Inmate

CoreCivic personnel called for medical assistance after an inmate housed in the medical ward at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency.

HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time pending proper notification of next of kin.

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the HCSO Criminal investigations Division has been directed to conduct an investigative review into the death of the inmate.