 Saturday, November 7, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Silverdale Inmate

Saturday, November 7, 2020

CoreCivic personnel called for medical assistance after an inmate housed in the medical ward at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency.

 

HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

 

The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time pending proper notification of next of kin.

 

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the HCSO Criminal investigations Division has been directed to conduct an investigative review into the death of the inmate.


November 7, 2020

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Silverdale Inmate

November 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 6, 2020

North Carolina Felon Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bradley County


CoreCivic personnel called for medical assistance after an inmate housed in the medical ward at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency. HCEMS was immediately ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Ben Ostiguy of Concord, N.C. has been taken into custody by Bradley County sheriff’s deputies on charges related to a recent burglary. A patrol deputy responded to a reported burglary at a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of Silverdale Inmate

CoreCivic personnel called for medical assistance after an inmate housed in the medical ward at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency. HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time pending proper ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 801 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

Opinion

Well Done, Hamilton County Election Office

I want to thank Scott Allen and the employees of the Election Commission as well as the poll workers for the exceptional job being done for us in conducting the elections in our county, especially the general election just concluded. Charles Rucker (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A wonderful group of loyalists to The Saturday Funnies sent a covey of wonderful jokes during a week when the most convoluted election in our nation’s history leaves all of us in need of something funny to laugh about. This cute riddle was in the bunch: A Japanese ship is on its way to shore from the Atlantic Ocean. The captain decides to take a shower. He leaves his Rolex watch ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Football At A Crossroads

We all need a break from watching election returns. Three straight days of it has been really tough no matter who you voted for, Hopefully, college football can bring us some relief this weekend, but here again if you're a Tennessee fan, staring at a team on a three-game losing skid, you're still stressed out. I think I've written about the Volunteers being at a crossroads before, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors