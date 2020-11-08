Harshbarger Cites Numerous Allegations Of Voter Fraud; Says Court Challenge Should Continue

Congresswoman-elect Diana Harshbarger made the following statement after major news networks called the Presidential contest in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.
“Trust is the foundation of our Democracy. There are numerous allegations of illegal voting across multiple states. Everyone, Republicans and Democrats alike, should support investigating these allegations so that the American people know their President was selected in a fair and unbiased manner.
"I encourage and support our President's court challenge which will ensure every legal vote is counted in a fair and transparent process."