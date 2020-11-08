 Sunday, November 8, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Harshbarger Cites Numerous Allegations Of Voter Fraud; Says Court Challenge Should Continue

Sunday, November 8, 2020
Congresswoman-elect Diana Harshbarger made the following statement after major news networks called the Presidential contest in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.
 
“Trust is the foundation of our Democracy. There are numerous allegations of illegal voting across multiple states. Everyone, Republicans and Democrats alike, should support investigating these allegations so that the American people know their President was selected in a fair and unbiased manner.

"I encourage and support our President's court challenge which will ensure every legal vote is counted in a fair and transparent process."

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 371,825; Deaths At 8,193


A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (2)

Roy Exum: We Need God's Help

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

