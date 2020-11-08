 Sunday, November 8, 2020 63.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Alone With Grandson Is Home Invasion Victim At Valleybrook In Hixson

Sunday, November 8, 2020

A woman who was alone with her grandson was a home invasion victim at Valleybrook in Hixson on Saturday night.

The woman said she had left her carport door up about two feet and two youths got in by shimming on their stomachs.

They held her and the grandson at gunpoint while taking items from the home on Tuscany Place.

Those included three laptop computers, two Ipads, two phones and cash.

The intruders wore hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

They were described as young Black males. One was about 5'6" and the other about 5'7".

 

 


November 9, 2020

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, ROCHELLE 4418 Drummond Dr Chattanooga, 374111701 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BERRY, DAVID PAUL 5417 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 151 New COVID Cases: Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths

Tennessee had 3,636 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 281,851, state Health Department officials said. There were five new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,595. Hamilton County has 151 new cases, compared to 136 on Saturday, bringing the total to 13,661. There have been 117 deaths from the virus in Hamilton County. The state currently has 1,490 ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (6)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Need God's Help

No, the headline is not because Joe Biden was declared as the next President of the United States on Saturday; it is because Joe Biden needs to restore tranquility, decency, and a spirit for caring about one another back into the American people. Joe’s going to need God’s help and His grace to do that. Actually, that prophecy – if that’s not too strong a word – was delivered ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


