Woman Alone With Grandson Is Home Invasion Victim At Valleybrook In Hixson

A woman who was alone with her grandson was a home invasion victim at Valleybrook in Hixson on Saturday night.

The woman said she had left her carport door up about two feet and two youths got in by shimming on their stomachs.

They held her and the grandson at gunpoint while taking items from the home on Tuscany Place.

Those included three laptop computers, two Ipads, two phones and cash.

The intruders wore hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

They were described as young Black males. One was about 5'6" and the other about 5'7".