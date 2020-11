Hamilton County Has 151 New COVID Cases: Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths

Tennessee had 3,636 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 281,851, state Health Department officials said. There were five new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,595.

Hamilton County has 151 new cases, compared to 136 on Saturday, bringing the total to 13,661. There have been 117 deaths from the virus in Hamilton County.



The state currently has 1,490 people hospitalized from the virus, 22 fewer than on Saturday.

There have been 250,818 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.856 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 39,852 cases, up 524; 588 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 35,139 cases, up 264; 365 deaths



Knox County: 14,554 cases, up 165; 102 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,070 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,948 cases, up 12; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 641 cases, up 2; 14 deaths



Marion County: 905 cases, up 4; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 379 cases, up 7; 8 deaths



Polk County: 562 cases, up 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,252 cases, up 3; 24 deaths

Sequatchie County: 402 cases, up 2; 5 deaths