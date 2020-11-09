Juvenile Court Schedule Hampered After 3 Key Court Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court's main division located at 1600 E. 3rd Street within the last week, Judge Rob Philyaw said.

Two of the individuals have not been in the building since Friday, Oct. 30. The third was last in the building on Tuesday, Nov. 3. All three are home and recovering well., the judge said Several other staff members are in quarantine or are awaiting results.

The Court will continue to operate under the published Plan http://www.tncourts.gov/sites/ default/files/docs/11th_-_ submitted_5-1.pdf which includes all of the known recommended precautions.

However, two of the three individuals mentioned above are directly involved in courtroom hearings. Therefore, many hearings will need to be rescheduled and court staff will be contacting attorneys and litigants. Even so, all emergency matters will be heard.

Parties who appeared in Courtroom 2 the week of Oct. 26 and parties who appeared in Courtroom 3 through Tuesday, Nov. 3, should be aware of the potential for possible exposure.

For questions about case scheduling, please call 423/209-5100.