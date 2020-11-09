 Monday, November 9, 2020 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Gilbert Praises Passage Of Police Advisory Committee Charter Amendment

Monday, November 9, 2020

City Councilman Russell Gilbert praised the passage of a city charter amendment making the new Police Advisory Committee part of the charter.

 

He said he was "the man responsible for presenting the ordinance to the City Council."

 

He said, "On Tuesday, Nov.

3, the city of Chattanooga let their voices be heard with the passing of the police advisory review committee (PARC).

 

"I was very pleased to hear the outcome of the police advisory board last week. I proposed this ordinance over a year ago to bring a more community-based accountability system to our Chattanooga police department. The previous board was comprised of mostly police officers, and that did not uphold the standard of true accountability. Our current advisory committee consists of 9 community citizens, one selected by each city council member. These members also have the capability to advise the City Council with direction for their subpoenas, if necessary.


"I worked closely with the city’s lawyer, Phil Noblett, to assure that all guidelines were within state regulation and upon its completion, I presented the ordinance to the city council for approval. Now, the people of Chattanooga have spoken to keep the ordinance in place in Chattanooga's charter.


"I believe that this advisory board will help bring more accountability to our police department, more safety to our neighborhoods and a direct voice from our community. Having a safe city that can work together with our police is very important. Our Chattanooga Police Department is strong, and by creating a space where the citizens of our community can come together with the officers of the community and have a mutual respect with valuable conversations where all opinions are heard and acknowledged, we can feel safer and have greater confidence in our law enforcement.

 

"I am especially pleased with the solidification of this Police Advisory Board because now that it has been voted into Chattanooga's charter, this board will remain in place long after I leave my council seat to run for mayor in 2021."


Alice Orman, 32, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

A 32-year-old woman has died after being shot early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport. Patrick Bell, 22, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and felony reckless endangerment. The shooting victim was identified as Alice Orman. At approximately 6:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 6240 Airpark ... (click for more)

Bus Nearly Crashes Into Home On Rawlins Street Monday Morning

A bus narrowly missed crashing into a home on Rawlins Street Monday morning. The bus went through a fence and hit a telephone pole. More information to follow. (click for more)

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (8)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s ‘Victory Speech’

When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his “Victory Speech,” but the timing could not have been worse. C’mon, man! On Saturday I’ve got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame. I ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


