Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel Closed For Emergency Repairs

Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel will be closed immediately due to emergency repairs of the tunnel lining. Please use alternate routes at this time.
The tunnel will remain closed until a full inspection can be made after repairs are complete. A second notice will be resent when the tunnel reopens to traffic and pedestrians.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in the public space.
November 9, 2020
A 32-year-old woman has died after being shot early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport.
Patrick Bell, 22, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide
A bus narrowly missed crashing into a home on Rawlins Street Monday morning.
The bus went through a fence and hit a telephone pole.
More information to follow. (click for more)
A 32-year-old woman has died after being shot early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport.
Patrick Bell, 22, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and felony reckless endangerment.
The shooting victim was identified as Alice Orman.
At approximately 6:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 6240 Airpark
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat.
We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy.
Rodney Strong
Chair
Hamilton
When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his “Victory Speech,” but the timing could not have been worse. C’mon, man! On Saturday I’ve got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame.
I
The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13.
Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime.
The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing
Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career.
In this