Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus Hospitalizations; Tennessee Has 5,919 New Cases

Monday, November 9, 2020

Hamilton County has a record number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Monday, with 98 patients and six suspected cases. Of those 44 are Hamilton County residents and there are 27 in intensive care.

Tennessee had 5,919 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 287,770, state Health Department officials said. There were 15 new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,610.

Hamilton County has 83 new cases, compared to 151 on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,744. There have been 117 deaths from the virus in Hamilton County.

There have been 12,284 people recover from the virus in the county, 89 percent, and there are 1,343 active cases.

The state currently has 1,543 people hospitalized from the virus, 56 more than on Sunday.

 

There have been 252,515 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.910 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 40,577 cases, up 725; 588 deaths

Davidson County: 35,655 cases, up 516; 366 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 14,785 cases, up 231; 103 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  1,079 cases, up 9; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 4,034 cases, up 86; 25 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 642 cases, up 1; 14 deaths

Marion County: 917 cases, up 12; 14 deaths

Meigs County: 383 cases, up 4; 8 deaths

Polk County: 565 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,290 cases, up 38; 24 deaths

Sequatchie County: 411 cases, up 9; 5 deaths


2nd Suspect, 17, Arrested In Aug. 31 Shooting Of 2 Teenagers On Dodson Avenue

A second juvenile suspect has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting of two teenagers in the 2400 block of Dodson Avenue on Aug. 31. This 17-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus Hospitalizations; Tennessee Has 5,919 New Cases

Hamilton County has a record number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Monday, with 98 patients and six suspected cases. Of those 44 are Hamilton County residents and there are 27 in intensive care. Tennessee had 5,919 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 287,770, state Health Department officials said. There were 15 new deaths from the virus for a total

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (9)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton

Roy Exum: Biden’s ‘Victory Speech’

When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his "Victory Speech," but the timing could not have been worse. C'mon, man! On Saturday I've got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame. I

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant's incredible career. In this


