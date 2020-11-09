Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus Hospitalizations; Tennessee Has 5,919 New Cases

Hamilton County has a record number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Monday, with 98 patients and six suspected cases. Of those 44 are Hamilton County residents and there are 27 in intensive care.

Tennessee had 5,919 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 287,770, state Health Department officials said. There were 15 new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,610.



Hamilton County has 83 new cases, compared to 151 on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,744. There have been 117 deaths from the virus in Hamilton County.

There have been 12,284 people recover from the virus in the county, 89 percent, and there are 1,343 active cases.

The state currently has 1,543 people hospitalized from the virus, 56 more than on Sunday.

There have been 252,515 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.910 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 40,577 cases, up 725; 588 deaths



Davidson County: 35,655 cases, up 516; 366 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 14,785 cases, up 231; 103 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County: 1,079 cases, up 9; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 4,034 cases, up 86; 25 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 642 cases, up 1; 14 deaths



Marion County: 917 cases, up 12; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 383 cases, up 4; 8 deaths



Polk County: 565 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,290 cases, up 38; 24 deaths

Sequatchie County: 411 cases, up 9; 5 deaths