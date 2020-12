Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,798.There were 2,892 new cases as that total reached 424,929 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 35,063, up 239 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 2,084 cases, up 22; 29 deaths; 100 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 1,140 cases, up 10; 31 deaths; 76 hospitalizationsDade County: 496 cases, up 1; 7 deaths; 27 hospitalizationsWalker County: 2,599 cases, up 11; 50 deaths; 117 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 7,695 cases, up 55; 83 deaths; 376 hospitalizations, up 7

Hamilton County Has 466 New COVID Cases And 3 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 5,693 New COVID Cases, 36 More Deaths

Downtown Alliance Reaching Agreements With Non-Profits

Georgia Has 23 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,892 New Cases

Hamilton County had 466 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 18,602. There were three more deaths from the virus in the county since Sunday, two White males and one Black male, ... (click for more)

Steve Hunt, chairman of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District), said agreements are being worked out concerning dues for four non-profits within the district. He ... (click for more)