Downtown Alliance Reaching Agreements With Non-Profits

Steve Hunt, chairman of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District), said agreements are being worked out concerning dues for four non-profits within the district.

He said assessments would be forgiven against Second Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church except for parking areas that are used commercially by the churches. He said those lots are taxable and would be subject to full assessment from the DCA.

Mr. Hunt said in February that the United Way and the YMCA agreed to pay 10 percent of the assessment, though he said he has not talked with leaders of the two groups recently.

He said he did talk with Pat Neuhoff, the YMCA board chairman, who he said agreed that was a fair settlement.

The four non-profits initially asked full exemption from any assessments. .