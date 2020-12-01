Russell Paris Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street

Russell Paris was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Paris suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
Paris was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
He would later succumb to his injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.