Russell Paris Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street

Russell Paris was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Paris suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

He would later succumb to his injuries. Paris was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.