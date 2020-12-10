Bucky McCulley Resigns As Sheriff Civil Service Board Chairman After Remarks About Kamala Harris

The longtime chairman of the Sheriff's Civil Service Board has resigned after Facebook comments about Kamala Harris.

John "Bucky" McCulley was recently approved for a new three-year term by the County Commission.

A screenshot of his Facebook page shows him writing "The media don't get to decide who the President is. It's easy to pronounce whore. Sucked her way to the top. She's just like slick Willie."

Mr. McCulley later informed County Mayor Jim Coppinger that he was resigning.

Afterward he wrote on his Facebook page, "I'm famous."