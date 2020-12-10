 Thursday, December 10, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Community Control Now Group Falls Short In Valid Signatures Needed To Get On March 3 Ballot

Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Community Control Now group that sought to get on the March 3 ballot has fallen short of the needed names of valid city voters.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said, "We are finalizing the final number, but it will likely be between 200-300 short of the required number of signatures."

The group had needed 4,719 names to get on the ballot. The group said it had turned in over 6,000 names.

The election staff then began going through the names to determine if they are valid city residents.

Mr. Allen said, "The next opportunity for it to go on the ballot will be August of 2022."

The group sought to set up a nine-member panel with much stronger powers than the current police advisory panel. It would have subpoena powers.

Members would be paid the same amount as City Council members and start out with a $1 million budget.

All of the funding would come out of the Police Department budget.


December 31, 2020

Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

December 10, 2020

Ladarius Price Withdraws From City Council Race After Questions Raised About His Residency

December 10, 2020

Bucky McCulley Resigns As Sheriff Civil Service Board Chairman After Remarks About Kamala Harris


Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man ... (click for more)

Ladarius Price has withdrawn as a candidate for City Council District 5 after questions were raised about his residency. Dennis Clark, another candidate, said he had hired an attorney to look ... (click for more)

The longtime chairman of the Sheriff's Civil Service Board has resigned after Facebook comments about Kamala Harris. John "Bucky" McCulley was recently approved for a new three-year term by ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way. * * * Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)

Ladarius Price Withdraws From City Council Race After Questions Raised About His Residency

Ladarius Price has withdrawn as a candidate for City Council District 5 after questions were raised about his residency. Dennis Clark, another candidate, said he had hired an attorney to look into the situation. The withdrawal leave five candidates in the race for the seat now held by Russell Gilbert, who is running for mayor. (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lou’s A Great One

When President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to famous football coach Lou Holtz last week, it was magnificent. Lou and I got to be friends years ago and once I wrote a story for Reader’s Digest about “The Best Bowl Game Ever Played.” I watched hundreds of football games, but the 1978 Orange Bowl between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 6 Arkansas is far and away one of my ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 5-0 With 77-68 Win Over Bellarmine

The Chattanooga Mocs rolled into famed Freedom Hall 4-0 and left happy with a 77-68 triumph over Bellarmine. Despite leading for more than 34 minutes of game action, it wasn’t easy. For the fourth straight game, the Mocs overcame a second half deficit trailing by as many as three. The big run came down one, 53-52 with 11:02 remaining, outscoring their pesky hosts 19-7. Jamaal ... (click for more)

Covenant Women Fall 113-97 At Birmingham Southern

In a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair, the Covenant women's basketball team was outlasted by Birmingham Southern, 113-97, in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon. The game saw 13 ties and 11 lead changes, but it was host Birmingham Southern that used a late spurt to take the win. Cosette Kirsch scored 20 points to lead six Covenant (0-1) players ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors