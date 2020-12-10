Community Control Now Group Falls Short In Valid Signatures Needed To Get On March 3 Ballot

The Community Control Now group that sought to get on the March 3 ballot has fallen short of the needed names of valid city voters.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said, "We are finalizing the final number, but it will likely be between 200-300 short of the required number of signatures."

The group had needed 4,719 names to get on the ballot. The group said it had turned in over 6,000 names.

The election staff then began going through the names to determine if they are valid city residents.

Mr. Allen said, "The next opportunity for it to go on the ballot will be August of 2022."

The group sought to set up a nine-member panel with much stronger powers than the current police advisory panel. It would have subpoena powers.

Members would be paid the same amount as City Council members and start out with a $1 million budget.

All of the funding would come out of the Police Department budget.